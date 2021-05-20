World shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after Japan reported strong trade data signaling a recovery in demand from the pandemic. The price of Bitcoin steadied. Stocks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower. Japan’s government reported exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier while imports climbed nearly 13%, indicating a recovery in overseas demand even as the country weathers its worst bout of coronavirus outbreaks so far. Exports to the U.S. rose 45% and those to China jumped nearly 34% in a strong rebound from the shocks of the pandemic.