Argentina resumes strict pandemic lockdown after case surge

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government has announced a strict lockdown for the first time this year after more than 35,000 coronavirus infections were reported for the third straight day and the death toll skyrocketed. The measures will last from Saturday until May 31. They will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sporting activities. Workers with essential jobs will be exempted from the measures. In a national TV broadcast Thursday, President Alberto Fernández urged Argentines to take the situation seriously. In his words: “We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began.”