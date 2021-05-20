5 ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic

Small businesses need continued support as they recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consumer, there are steps you can take now to help local and small businesses and make a difference in your community. Business owners recommend changing your mindset: thinking about local businesses first instead of turning to large retailers. They also recommend steps like doing your research and spreading the word, both in person and online. And when in doubt, you can reach out to local small-business owners directly to find out what support they need and how you can help.