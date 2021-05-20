10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man survived 10 seconds of terror after a chance meeting with a large brown bear in a remote part of Alaska. Allen Minish was mauled during the brief attack and is now recovering at an Anchorage hospital. The bear crushed his right jaw and left him with puncture wounds and lacerations, including one scalp wound so deep that a doctor saw bone. The bear walked off after the chance encounter and Minish tried to stop the bleeding from his head while waiting nearly an hour for help to arrive. The mauling happened Tuesday near the small community of Gulkana, about 190 miles northeast of Anchorage.