US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter. It comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are to meet Wednesday in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. The meeting is set to occur just as the Biden administration plans to announce new sanctions on Russian companies over a controversial European pipeline. The nuclear powers are at odds on myriad issues ranging from the pipeline project, Ukraine and the Arctic to mutual allegations of interference and cyber malfeasance.