Summer movie highlights from the directors who made them

From a basketball movie with Looney Tunes characters to a fantasy epic about Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this summer’s blockbusters are as diverse as can be. But the directors all share the same sentiment: They’re happy movies are returning to movie theaters. The Associated Press spoke to some of the directors of the summer’s biggest films about their projects, their favorite scenes, actors and, yes, what it’s like to direct LeBron James. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” director said James was very professional, and managed to be on set all day while getting his workout in at 2 or 3 in the morning.