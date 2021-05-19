Spain’s African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. Some migrants spent the night in overcrowded warehouses under the gaze of Spanish police. Morocco appears to be tightening controls of a border after two days of allowing more than 8,000 people to cross into Spanish territory. But Spanish authorities are increasing their criticism of counterparts in Rabat. Spain’s prime minister said Wednesday that “this is an act of defiance.” Many migrants risked their lives by swimming around a breakwater to reach a beach on the European side.