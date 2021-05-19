Skip to Content

Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

New
2:37 pm AP - National News

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school’s reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones’ work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives. A report in NC Policy Watch on Wednesday said Hannah-Jones was to be offered a tenured professorship as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The story says the school changed its offer to a five-year term as a professor with an option for review.  Hannah-Jones is working on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content