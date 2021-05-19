Police probe sidewalk brawl involving Palestinian supporters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a brawl involving a car caravan of Palestinian supporters and sidewalk diners, including two Jewish men, as a hate crime. The incident occurred late Tuesday outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area, as violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip intensifies. Video obtained by KTLA showed vehicles with Palestinian flags and then a fight on a sidewalk. KTLA reported that a witness, who was not identified, said men jumped out of the vehicles, asked some men if any were Jewish, and the fighting erupted when two men replied they were. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the violence.