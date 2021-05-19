Lawyers ask that ex-NC Rep. Lewis receive no prison time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys in the case of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal charges last year have asked a judge not to sentence former Rep. David Lewis to active prison time. Federal prosecutors recommended probation for Lewis in a court filing this week. Lewis’ defense lawyers made a similar request Wednesday. The U.S. government says Lewis created a scheme in which he siphoned campaign dollars to his ailing family farm through bank fraud. Lewis used to be House Rules Committee chairman and was an author of Republican redistricting plans. Prosecutors pointed out Lewis admitted wrongdoing and reimbursed the money he funneled.