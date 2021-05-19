Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people overnight across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of a large extended family. The military said on Wednesday that it widened its strikes on militant targets to the south amid continuing rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled territory. Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family. They said everyone escaped after a warning missile hit the house. The Israeli military says it struck militant targets around the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, with 52 aircraft hitting 40 underground targets over a period of 25 minutes.