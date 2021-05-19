Iceland band won’t play at Eurovision after positive test

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say Iceland’s popular entrant Dadi og Gagnamagnid will not perform live at the event after one of the group tested positive for the coronavirus. Organizers say the group decided to withdraw “as they only want to perform together as a group.” The Iceland song, “10 Years” will remain in the competition. A recording of the group’s dress rehearsal from last week will be broadcast in Thursday’s second semifinal. Lead singer Dadi Freyr says on Instagram that members of the Icelandic delegation in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for the contest “have all been extremely careful the whole trip, so this comes as a huge surprise.”