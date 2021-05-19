Fed officials in April cautioned about inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy’s faster-than-expected awakening from its pandemic-induced slumber had some Federal Reserve officials last month discussing whether it might be time to start planning for easing back on one of the central bank’s levers for keeping interest rates low. The discussions were revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s April meeting released Wednesday. They marked the first time the central bank has even hinted that the time could be approaching to consider reducing the Fed’s $120 billion monthly bond purchases. The purchases have the effect of putting downward pressure on long-term interest rates. Officials have been wary about broaching this subject out of concern they might roil financial markets.