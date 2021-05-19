Defense says Durst had no motive, didn’t kill close friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer said multimillionaire Robert Durst had no motive to murder his close friend Susan Berman and had nothing to do with her death. Attorney Dick DeGuerin told jurors Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court there was no evidence tying Durst to the killing in 2000 or to the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982. Prosecutors say Durst silenced Berman before she could tell police that she provided an alibi in the suspected killing of Kathie Durst. The attorneys presented abbreviated opening statement following a 14-month recess because of the pandemic.