Brazil: Ex-health minister testifies on handling of pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s former health minister has denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing Senate testimony analysts saw as an attempt to shield the country’s leader from blame regarding the government’s pandemic response. Eduardo Pazuello’s testimony to the Senate committee investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s handling of COVID-19 had been among the most widely anticipated. He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021. “The actions were all mine,” said Pazuello, adding that the president never “issued an order to do anything other than what I was doing.”