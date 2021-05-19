Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

President Joe Biden has stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects “significant de-escalation” by day’s end. Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire.” That’s according to a White House description of their conversation. There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire.