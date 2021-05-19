Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces are keeping up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a Belgian terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy arms. The man had already threatened several people, including a top virologist, over the past weeks, before he was able to leave an army camp with guns and four missile launchers. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Wednesday that “the real question is of course: how is this possible.”