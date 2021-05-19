Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the state and for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are making oral arguments Thursday before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Prosecutors will seek to add an additional charge of aiding and abetting third-degree murder to the case. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are already charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want the new count after the Appeals Court ruled in February that a third-degree murder charge could apply in cases where only one person is endangered. The defense says it’s impossible for someone to aid in third-degree murder, because that crime does not require intent.