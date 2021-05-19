Alaska man on land survey in woods mauled, injured by bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 61-year-old man on a land survey in a wooded area was mauled and injured by a bear. The mauling happened Tuesday near the community of Gulkana, which is about 190 miles northeast of Anchorage. Troopers say the man was probably attacked by a brown bear that they could not find after the mauling. Troopers and local fire and rescue personnel helped the man get to a road and he was flown to an Anchorage hospital for treatment. The man’s name and condition were not immediately released. Troopers say he is from the tiny Alaska community of Chitna.