After 3-month delay, Mexico to start shipping vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico expects to finally start shipping AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from a private fill-and-finish plant by the end of May, after a delay of nearly three months. The vaccine is produced in Argentina, but the active ingredient is shipped to Mexico to be mixed and bottled. Mexico, Argentina and other countries in Latin America had been expecting millions of doses to start flowing in March, but probably won’t begin getting them until June. Mexico’s top diplomat said Wednesday that the Liomont plant had problems getting in special filters and other equipment for bottling the vaccine. Mexico already bottles the Chinese-developed CanSino vaccine at another plant, a process that went off with fewer hitches.