Actor Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when he began having sex with her while she slept, as he often did. This time she decided to fight back, attempting to push him off before pulling his hair. The woman, identified in court only as Christine B., said Masterson hit her across the face before stopping. The testimony came at a Los Angeles hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to send Masterson to trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney says he will prove his innocence.