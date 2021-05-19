2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday. They say they are 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston, of Oakland, and 16-year-old Zoe Hughes, of Modesto. The two were celebrating a friend’s birthday Tuesday when at least two people opened fire from another vehicle on a freeway. They then followed the bus off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets. Another five women were wounded.