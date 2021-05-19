13 passengers killed as bus overturns on highway in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus has overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 29 others. The bus was traveling from the port city of Karachi to Peshawar in the northwest when the accident took place in southern Sindh province. Police say the accident happened apparently due to the driver’s negligence. The driver is among the injured. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.