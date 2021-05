US home construction falls a surprise 9.5% in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction fell by a bigger-than-expected amount in April but the drop came after housing had risen to the highest level in 15 years. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that construction dropped 9.5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units. That was down frm a rate of 1.73 million units in March, which had been the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006. The report showed that applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, rose 0.3% in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary.