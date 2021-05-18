Texas inmate faces execution for killing his great aunt

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt nearly 22 years ago is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday, even after family members asked that his life be spared. Prosecutors say Quintin Jones killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money. He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs. Bryant’s sister says she wants Jones’ life to be spared. In a video published by the New York Times, Jones asked Gov. Greg Abbott for clemency. If Jones is executed, it would be the first execution in Texas since July 8.