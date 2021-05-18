Rights group urges Egypt to free detained mother of inmate

CAIRO (AP) — A leading international rights group is urging Egyptian authorities to release a woman who was arrested apparently over publishing a letter from her imprisoned son in which he claims he was tortured and sexually assaulted behind bars. Police last month raided the Cairo home of Hoda Abdel Hamid, and detained her along with her husband and daughter. Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Tuesday that the arrest followed Abdel Hamid’s posting on Facebook her son’s account in which he describes being tied up by another inmate with the assistance of prison guards, stripped of his clothes and sexually assaulted.