Prosecutor’s reelection pits reform against rising gun crime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Voters in Pennsylvania will cast ballots Tuesday in the Democratic Primary for Philadelphia District Attorney that pits reform-minded incumbent Larry Krasner against veteran homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega. The race likely will decide the future of the office in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. But Philadelphians will also be casting votes in what many pundits nationally say is the first referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reforms can survive a rising tide of gun violence and homicides across the country that opponents are seeking to frame as their fault.