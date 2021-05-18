Poland’s main Belchatow power plant crippled by outage

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Energy experts were working to restore full operations at Poland’s biggest power plant, the lignite-fueled Belchatow, after an energy network failure switched off 10 of the plant’s 11 units. Energy imports from Germany and Sweden were needed to fill in for the suddenly missing power. Belchatow provides up to 20% of Poland’s energy. The nation’s chief energy distributor, PGE, said Tuesday that work had been restored in six of the outed units but that restarting units after a total cut was a big challenge.