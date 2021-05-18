Man who killed himself in courtroom faced minimum of 7 years

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man who killed himself inside a federal courthouse in North Dakota after he was convicted for brandishing a weapon at a minor faced a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum term of life. Jurors had just departed the Fargo courtroom Monday when Jeffrey Sahl Ferris, 55, of Belcourt, North Dakota, slashed his throat with what an FBI spokesman called “an easily concealable instrument” and died after U.S. marshals and other court personnel attempted life-saving measures. Federal sentencing guidelines would have helped determined the sentence for Ferris.