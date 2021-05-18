Lawmakers quiz Boeing, FAA about recent issues with planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are asking Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for records detailing production problems with two of the company’s most popular airliners. The lawmakers are focusing on the Boeing 737 Max and a larger plane, the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and another Democratic House member said Tuesday that there are new and ongoing issues that point to problems with Boeing’s quality control. About 100 Max jets were idled last month because of improper electrical grounding that affected cockpit instruments. Separately, Boeing halted deliveries of 787s for five months after improper fitting of sections of the planes’ carbon-fiber fuselage.