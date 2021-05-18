Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry says that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don’t tax heavy polluters, but cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.” Kerry said President Joe Biden had instructed U.S. officials to examine the issue in detail as the European Union prepares to announce its plans for a “carbon border adjustment mechanism.” The measure would be aimed at pushing the EU’s trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions if they want to sell their goods in the world’s largest single market. The EU’s proposal, though still vague, has drawn significant concern, particularly from major emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India and South Africa.