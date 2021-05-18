Woman testifies she woke to find actor Masterson raping her

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified that she was slipping in and out of consciousness on a night 18 years ago when she said actor Danny Masterson raped her in his bed. The woman described the attack in hours of tearful testimony Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. She says Masterson gave her a drink that she thought contained only vodka but had powerful druglike effects that left her powerless. The 45-year-old Masterson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer says he will prove his innocence. Tuesday’s testimony came at a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for Masterson to stand trial in the rapes of three women.