Israel, Hamas trade fire in Gaza as war rages on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in the Gaza Strip, levelling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City. Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel from the militant Hamas-ruled territory early Tuesday. The fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week, erupted after weeks of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem. Palestinians in Israel, the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem observed a general strike on Tuesday to protest Israel’s policies in all three areas in a rare show of unity.