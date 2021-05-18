Former deputy guilty of planting drugs in stopped cars

MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy whose patrol car was found to contain a stash of narcotics has been convicted of planting drugs during traffic stops. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that a Jackson County jury found fired deputy Zachary Wester guilty Tuesday on 19 counts. Internal affairs investigators found the drugs hidden inside Wester’s patrol car in the summer of 2018. Prosecutors say it was drugs that Wester was going to plant during his traffic stops. Wester was charged in 2019 in connection with a dozen traffic stops where he arrested drivers and passengers. Prosecutors had to drop charges in nearly 120 cases involving Wester.