FBI investigates Asian-American teen’s death as hate crime

DENVER (AP) — The FBI has revealed that is now investigating the 2017 death of an Asian-American teen in Colorado as a possible hate crime. The federal agency said in a statement Monday to KCNC-TV that it is probing the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long as a “hate crime matter.” Long’s death was ruled a homicide and authorities later released composite sketches of at least three men they were believed involved in her death. No arrests have been made. Long’s body was found inside her family’s home in the mountain community of Bailey after a fire broke out following a report of a disturbance.