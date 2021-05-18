Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A Lithuanian pop-rock band is set to get the Eurovision Song Contest party started with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque” and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.” After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens Tuesday with the first semifinal featuring 16 acts vying for 10 places up for grabs in Saturday’s grand final. The competition featuring 39 national songs from nations across Europe as well as Australia and Israel is one of the largest events staged in Europe since the global pandemic began. It comes as the continent begins to tentatively ease coronavirus lockdown measures. A crowd of 3,500 will be allowed into the arena to watch the performances live.