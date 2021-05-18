EU mulls ways to help defuse Israel-Palestinian fighting

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU foreign ministers are set to meet to weigh how best to use the 27-nation bloc’s political clout to help diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinians militants. The EU is united in its calls for a ceasefire and the need for a political solution to end the latest conflict but is divided over how best to help. No firm decisions involving threats of sanctions or other measures are likely from the ministers’ videoconference later Tuesday. More than 220 people have been killed in the conflict, now in its second week. Airstrikes and rocket attacks between Israel and the Palestinians continued early Tuesday.