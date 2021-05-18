Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments

BERLIN (AP) — A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world’s energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050. This includes ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells. The Paris-based agency said in a report Tuesday that there is a narrow but viable pathway for building a global energy sector with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Several countries, including the United States and the European Union, have pledged to stop releasing more planet-warming gas into the atmosphere than can be absorbed by mid-century. The IEA report sets out 400 steps needed to transform how energy is produced, transported and used.