Chad says Libya fighters risk undermining terrorism fight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Chad’s deputy foreign minister is warning the U.N. Security Council that mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya are crossing into the Sahel, threatening to undermine gains in fighting terrorism by five West African nations and plunge the region into violence that will be difficult to control. Oumar Ibn Daoud also warned Tuesday that exacerbating the situation in the Sahel will be harmful to Africa as a whole and could turn the continent into “a battlefield and base for international terrorism.” He says more than 400 people have been killed in attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since March.