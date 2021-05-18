Bosnia authorities move migrants to camp in northern town

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have rounded up over 200 migrants who were squatting in an abandoned building in a northern town in order to move them to a nearby tent camp. Authorities said Tuesday that the Lipa tent settlement on the outskirts of Bihac has room to accommodate the migrants who were previously staying in the abandoned building in the center of the town. An official says Lipa camp has emptied after many migrants left toward Western Europe. Thousands remain stuck in Bosnia waiting for a chance to cross to Croatia and continue toward wealthy European Union nations.