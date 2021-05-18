Air-France-KLM launches first long-haul flight with eco-fuel

PARIS (AP) — Air France-KLM is sending into the air what it calls its first long-haul flight with sustainable aviation fuel. The plane is using petroleum mixed with a synthetic jet fuel derived from waste cooking oils. The company says the move toward sustainable aviation fuel or SAF is to support the creation of an industry that guarantees increasingly eco-responsible air transport. Air France-KLM unveiled the initiative Tuesday by the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, alongside journalists and key aviation figures including the chiefs of Airbus, Air France-KLM and oil company Total.