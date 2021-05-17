US sanctions Myanmar military and junta leaders for attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has placed members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council. Monday’s designation freezes any assets they have within a U.S. jurisdiction and bars anyone within a U.S. jurisdiction from conducting financial transactions with them. Thirteen of the people are senior members of Burma’s military, which seized control of the country in February and has killed hundreds of people, including children, to suppress opposition.