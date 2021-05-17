US report: Allies of El Salvador’s president deemed corrupt

MIAMI (AP) — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s Cabinet chief and other allies have been included in a list of senior officials in Central America deemed corrupt by the U.S. State Department. The list sent Monday to members of the U.S. Congress is likely to heighten tensions with Bukele as he faces intense scrutiny from the Biden administration over the removal of several Supreme Court justices and El Salvador’s attorney general. A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press by a Democrat staffer on the condition of anonymity because it has not been made public. It was originally included as a classified annex of a report sent to Congress in April in response to an appropriations request last year.