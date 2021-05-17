Tanzania experts suggest overhaul of COVID-19 denial policy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A committee of health experts formed by Tanzania’s new president has recommended an overhaul of the country’s approach to COVID-19, which until lately was to deny its existence. Soon after taking office in March, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tanzania is open to implementing globally accepted coronavirus containment measures. The committee recommended Monday that the government provide information on the presence of COVID-19 and take concrete steps to strengthen interventions at all levels to prevent a third wave of the disease. The late President John Magufuli dismissed scientific approaches to prevent and treat the disease. He discouraged the use of face masks and instead promoted prayer, physical fitness and herbal remedies.