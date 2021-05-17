Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Vaccinated Saudis are being allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants. For the past 14 months, Saudi citizens have mostly been banned from traveling abroad out of concerns that international travel could fuel the outbreak of the virus within the country of more than 30 million people. The ban — in place since March 2020 — has impacted Saudi students who were studying abroad, among others. Foreigners from 20 countries, including the U.S. and U.K., remain banned from entry. The ban eases on Monday.