Prisons push Thailand’s COVID-19 cases to new daily high

Health authorities in Thailand have reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases, doubling the previous daily record set last week. Over 70% of Monday’s increase came from prisons. Thailand’s confirmed case total rose above 111,000, of which almost three-quarters have been recorded since the beginning of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began. Twenty-five deaths were reported Monday, bringing total fatalities to 614. Thailand had only about 7,100 cases in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story in containing the virus. Despite no downturn in infections in Bangkok, restaurants in the capital and neighboring provinces were allowed on Monday to resume indoor dining until 9 p.m., with seating limited to 25% of capacity.