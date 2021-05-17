Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position. The Rev. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, a native of Hong Kong, was educated in the U.S. and Ireland before professing his final vows in 2007. He headed two Jesuit-run schools while also teaching at the University of Hong Kong before being made provincial of the Jesuits in the China region in 2018.He replaces the late Bishop Michael Yeong Ming-cheung, who died in 2019. The nomination Monday comes at a sensitive time for Holy See-China relations, following the 2018 landmark agreement over bishop nominations on the Chinese mainland.