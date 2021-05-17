Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has presented an apology for a 1911 massacre in which over 300 Chinese people were slaughtered by troops and residents in the northern city of Torreón. The apology is the latest in a series of ceremonies in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries. The 1911 killings occurred during the Mexican Revolution, when revolutionary troops overran Torreón, sealing the fate of long-time ruler Porfirio Díaz. López Obrador said Monday the point of apology was to ensure “that this never, ever happens again.”