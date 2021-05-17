Leftist leads race for Zagreb mayor after Croatia local vote

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Preliminary official results of a weekend local election in Croatia have shown that the candidate of a leftist-green group has taken a strong lead in the race for mayor of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, dealing a blow to the ruling conservatives. The count on Monday showed that Tomislav Tomasevic garnered around 48% support while his “Mozemo!” or “We Can!” coalition won the most seats in the capital city’s assembly. The result of the Sunday vote is a setback for the ruling Croatian Democratic Union whose mayoral candidate finished. Tomasevic will face a right-wing opponent, former singer Miroslav Skoro, in a runoff vote in two weeks.