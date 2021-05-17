LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

LeBron vs. Steph. What a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the West on Wednesday: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have squared off four times for championships, when Warriors vs. Cleveland was an annual NBA Finals matchup. They’ll square off Wednesday for a different prize — the No. 7 seed in the West.